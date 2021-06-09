First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 147.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 793.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.36. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $195.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

