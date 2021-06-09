First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $55.18. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 4,525 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 108,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

