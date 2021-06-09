First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.23. First United shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 9,548 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on First United in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $123.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.04.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 21.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First United Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First United by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First United by 28.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First United by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

About First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

