FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.93% of FirstEnergy worth $155,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 155,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 93,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 682.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 70,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,862. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

