FLETA (FLETA) Achieves Market Cap of $19.35 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 33.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. FLETA has a market cap of $19.35 million and $2.90 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.53 or 0.00922061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.56 or 0.09087940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049712 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,115,822,797 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

