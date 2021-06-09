Flow (FLOW) Price Tops $12.95 on Major Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.95 or 0.00036028 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $549.63 million and $42.54 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00062326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00227789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00211215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.94 or 0.01298673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,917.35 or 0.99895474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

