Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLGZY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

FLGZY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,454. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.