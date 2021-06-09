Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.78. Fluidigm shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 773,146 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have commented on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
The company has a market cap of $419.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)
Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.