Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.78. Fluidigm shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 773,146 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $419.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

