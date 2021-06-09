Folder Protocol (FOL) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $1.43 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00005220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00221648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00209483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.56 or 0.01299552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,680.90 or 1.00027084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

