Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,329 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.69% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $187,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.35. 8,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $86.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

