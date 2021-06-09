Fortis (TSE:FTS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$55.74. Fortis shares last traded at C$55.49, with a volume of 979,881 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. The company has a market cap of C$26.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.02.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

