Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.37

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and traded as low as $7.33. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 342,391 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.