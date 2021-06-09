Fountain Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,324.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Fountain has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $691,197.53 and approximately $8,324.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.31 or 0.00891633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.12 or 0.08811964 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

