Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 149,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,653 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

