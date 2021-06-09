Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FPRUY remained flat at $$35.25 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30. Fraport has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $35.50.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

