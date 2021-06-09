Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FPRUY remained flat at $$35.25 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30. Fraport has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $35.50.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

