Front Barnett Associates LLC Acquires 1,655 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $28,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 155,910 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,247. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

