Front Barnett Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,981. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.57. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.