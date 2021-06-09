Front Barnett Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 2.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.34. 28,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,264. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $197.26 and a 52 week high of $305.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

