Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $17.83 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.66. 313,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,403,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

