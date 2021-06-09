Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $18.76 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.1% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 280,076 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 77,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.64. 1,456,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,014,976. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

