Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $22.36 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 2.5% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $22,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,559.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $7,101,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.20. 28,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,068. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $139.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

