Front Barnett Associates LLC Purchases 620 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $23,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $176.59. The stock had a trading volume of 182,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,938. The company has a market capitalization of $320.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.43.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

