Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,279. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.