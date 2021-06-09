FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Stake Boosted by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 98,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 27.3% in the first quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 62.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth approximately $518,000.

FFEB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,894 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50.

