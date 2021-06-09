FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. FTC Solar updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $- EPS.

FTCI stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCI. Roth Capital assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

