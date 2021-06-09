Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,617,472.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

