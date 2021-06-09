Full18 Capital LLC Decreases Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Full18 Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the period. Lazard accounts for about 2.9% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Lazard worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lazard by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Lazard stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

