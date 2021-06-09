Function X Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $132.84 million and approximately $436,605.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,396.19 or 0.99791374 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00036973 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010190 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00072129 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009231 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002710 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.