Fundamenta (FMTA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.14 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $520,807.07 and $1.14 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00062132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00222600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00208825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.87 or 0.01280066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,463.46 or 0.99975814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,947,329 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,074 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

