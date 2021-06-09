FunFair Price Reaches $0.0471 on Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.25 or 0.00891658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.70 or 0.08814647 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

