Fuse Network Price Down 22.2% This Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $558,223.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00221648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00209483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.56 or 0.01299552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,680.90 or 1.00027084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.