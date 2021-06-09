Fusion (FSN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002068 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $52.79 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fusion has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,544,038 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

