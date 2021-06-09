FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.19.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after buying an additional 376,013 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 109.8% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

