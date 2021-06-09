FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,602 shares of company stock worth $31,156,656. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

