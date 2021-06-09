FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $1,916,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.