FY2022 Earnings Forecast for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.67, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.73.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

