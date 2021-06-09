FY2022 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIII. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

