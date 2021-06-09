FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nikon in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. Nikon has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

