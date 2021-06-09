FY2023 EPS Estimates for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Li Auto in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LI. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 766.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,321 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $229,404,000. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Li Auto by 252.7% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $129,735,000. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

