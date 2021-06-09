FYDcoin (FYD) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 70.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $77.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 224.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000200 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 571,726,769 coins and its circulating supply is 543,985,122 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

