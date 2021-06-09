Fyooz Market Capitalization Hits $2.54 Million (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Fyooz has traded 38% higher against the dollar. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $24,208.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fyooz

FYZ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

