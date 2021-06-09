G-III Apparel Group (GIII) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII):

6/8/2021 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have outperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company posted better-than-expected results in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from product lines resonating with the consumer demand toward casual, comfortable and functional clothing. In addition, its digital business continued to exhibit strength. In fact, it is seeing robust results on the websites for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. We note that management is focused on growing the digital business with expansion in the distribution channel. Management has also completed the restructuring of the retail division and the company’s new retail model has been positioned on a path to profitability. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company projects net sales of roughly $460 million, suggesting an increase of 13.6% year over year.”

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

