G.Research Weighs in on Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Equities research analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.70). G.Research also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%.

NBRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.