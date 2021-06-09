Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 129.80 ($1.70). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.65), with a volume of 133,562 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market cap of £139.93 million and a PE ratio of 0.53.

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

