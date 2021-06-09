GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,382,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,919,473. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -89.51 and a beta of -2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.43.

GME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

