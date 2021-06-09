Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Garmin has increased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.
Garmin stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,038. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.31. Garmin has a 1-year low of $90.12 and a 1-year high of $145.20.
In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,468 shares of company stock valued at $35,248,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
