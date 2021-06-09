Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Garmin worth $53,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $142.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,468 shares of company stock valued at $35,248,096 in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

