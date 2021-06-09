Gas Price Reaches $8.97 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Gas has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $90.84 million and approximately $15.60 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be bought for $8.97 or 0.00024222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00221846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00209056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.38 or 0.01359486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,994.18 or 0.99909910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

