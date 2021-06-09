GateToken (GT) Price Hits $4.26 on Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $337.91 million and $16.56 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00011458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.23 or 0.00906883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.97 or 0.08901097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049373 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,308,738 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

