GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $896.78

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 896.78 ($11.72) and traded as high as GBX 943 ($12.32). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 920 ($12.02), with a volume of 119,187 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 77.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 896.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

